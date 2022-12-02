Overview of Dr. Eric Munn, MD

Dr. Eric Munn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Munn works at Duly Health and Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL, Naperville, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.