Overview of Dr. Eric Munro, MD

Dr. Eric Munro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Munro works at SOLIMAN CARE FAMILY PRACTICE in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.