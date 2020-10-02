See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
2.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Fullerton, CA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM

Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Naasz works at Eric B. Naasz, DPM in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naasz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eric B. Naasz, DPM
    704 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 525-0225
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 02, 2020
    I am really surprised to see these negative reviews, to the point I’m wondering if I had a visit with a different Dr. Eric Naasz. I have been a patient for a couple of months, referred to him by my family doctor to treat a foot injury and old ankle injury that needed a specialist. I have found everyone on his staff incredibly friendly and kind. I’m about 10+ office visits in and I’ve never waited more than 10 minutes to see the doctor. He is quick & efficient in his time with his patients, I have never felt rushed or pushed out; in fact, he’s been very informative with the many questions I hit him with. No issues with insurance billing, co-pays, prescriptions, etc. His staff represents his office well, friendly, efficient, effective. I am very happy with the care and treatment (two surgical procedures and several office visits) I’ve received with Dr. Eric Naasz, I would certainly recommend him to family and friends.
    Kellei — Oct 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM
    About Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609038264
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Russia Ilizarov Scientific Center For Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics
    Residency
    • Greater Los Angeles Veterans Administration/ Olive-View UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naasz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naasz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naasz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naasz works at Eric B. Naasz, DPM in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Naasz’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Naasz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naasz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naasz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naasz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

