Overview of Dr. Eric Nash, MD

Dr. Eric Nash, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.



Dr. Nash works at Charlotte Optical Inc in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.