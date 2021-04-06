Dr. Eric Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Nelson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Gunbarrel Office at Erlanger East1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 267-0466
-
2
University Surgical Associates979 E 3rd St # C-300, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 267-0466
-
3
Hixson Office2051 Hamill Rd Ste 108, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 267-0499Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson is a very excellent Surgeon. In July of 2020 he did Colon surgery on me and saved my life. I high recommend him for a great excellent surgeon. His staff is excellent too.
About Dr. Eric Nelson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1245497908
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
