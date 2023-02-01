Overview of Dr. Eric Nelson, MD

Dr. Eric Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Minnesota Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Specialists in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.