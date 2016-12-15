See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Eric Newgent, DO

Occupational Medicine
Dr. Eric Newgent, DO is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Newgent works at Prevea East Mason Health Center in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Newgent's Office Locations

    Prevea East Mason Health Center
    3021 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 (920) 405-1420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Restless Leg Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Spondylolisthesis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Spondylolisthesis

    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Dec 15, 2016
    I was unhappy with my prior sleep dr because I didn't feel like I was getting any better. I went with my mother to Dr Newgent and was impressed with his care of her, so I decided to switch to him. After my first visit with him, I finally felt like I was getting somewhere! He spent quite a bit of time with me, explained everything very clearly and in term I could understand ... I left his office feeling like I had some answers and that I had found a doctor that cares about his patients.
    Patti Lewis in Wautoma, WI — Dec 15, 2016
    About Dr. Eric Newgent, DO

    Occupational Medicine
    English
    1942201967
    Medical Education
    Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dr. Eric Newgent, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newgent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newgent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newgent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newgent works at Prevea East Mason Health Center in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Newgent’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Newgent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newgent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newgent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newgent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

