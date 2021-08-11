Overview

Dr. Eric Newton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Newton works at University Gastroenterology in Providence, RI with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.