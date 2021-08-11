Dr. Eric Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Newton, MD
Dr. Eric Newton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
University Gastroenterology33 Staniford St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
- 2 263 Farmington Ave # MC-1845, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-3158
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I can't say enough about Dr. Newton. He is caring, competent, and a great communicator. I trust him.
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952430019
- Univeristy of Connecticut Health Center
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.