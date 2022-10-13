Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD
Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Center for Therapeutic Change LLC16 RIVER ST, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 838-8168
- We do not accept health insurance
Dr. Nicholson is compassionate, empathetic and truly dedicates his time to you. He actively works with you and is not afraid to delve into grit and grime of overcoming and learning how to better navigate and manage your mental health. What may have felt like a diagnosis that would forever define you will prove to become an afterthought that is much less daunting. Dr. Nicholson, much like a teacher, provides the necessary tools that'll allow you to approach your difficulties with confidence. Dr. Nicholson is proactive and every minute of your session is spent doing quality work. He is dedicated to his patient and it shows that he truly wants for his patient to be successful and to live a happy life. Dr. Nicholson is immersed in the healthcare field and keeps up to date with new research, panels and findings. He is a dedicated psychiatrist and you will benefit in working with him.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356779748
- University Maryland Hospital
- University Of Maryland Med System
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- University Of Maryland
