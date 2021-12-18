See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Saint Charles, IL
Dr. Eric Nolan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Nolan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    240 S 5th Ave Ste A, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 377-1414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 18, 2021
    Dr. Eric Nolan is by far the best we have worked with. He is very knowledgeable and personable. My daughter now actually enjoys going to and talking to a psychologist.
    — Dec 18, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Nolan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275723181
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Nolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

