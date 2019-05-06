See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Dayton, OH
Dr. Eric Nordin, DO

Sports Medicine
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Nordin, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Nordin works at Prudent Healthcare Services LLC in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prudent Healthcare Services LLC
    5900 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 277-9371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 06, 2019
    Dr. Nordin is a wonderful Dr. He’s caring, attentive, and always finds room to see you in his busy schedule. He also has a great sense of humor and doesn’t rush you out the door. Ive been seeing him for three years and I’ve been very happy. My father has also been seeing him and found that my father had a heart attack at some point in the last year. He had a stint put in found out his artery was 95% blocked. He probably saved my dad from another attack. Thanks Dr. Nodding.
    — May 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Nordin, DO
    About Dr. Eric Nordin, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Nordin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nordin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nordin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nordin works at Prudent Healthcare Services LLC in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nordin’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nordin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nordin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

