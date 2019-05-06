Overview

Dr. Eric Nordin, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Nordin works at Prudent Healthcare Services LLC in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.