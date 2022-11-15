See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Eric Nottmeier, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Eric Nottmeier, MD

Dr. Eric Nottmeier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Nottmeier works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nottmeier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Neuro
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-3370
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities
Neurostimulation
Deep Brain Stimulation
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr Nottmeir performed cervical spine fusion where others did not think they could help me. I could not be more happy with his skills as a surgeon and how much he truly cares of your Well-being.
    Rick McGuire — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Nottmeier, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770572133
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Mo
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hosp &amp; Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

