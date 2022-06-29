Overview of Dr. Eric Novack, MD

Dr. Eric Novack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Novack works at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.