Dr. Eric Oberlander, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (170)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eric Oberlander, MD

Dr. Eric Oberlander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, North Oaks Medical Center, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Oberlander works at The NeuroMedical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oberlander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The NeuroMedical Center
    10101 Park Rowe Ave # 4, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  • North Oaks Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Medical Center
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Low Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (161)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Great
    W G. — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Eric Oberlander, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1487862926
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Residency
    • Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Va
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Oberlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oberlander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oberlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oberlander works at The NeuroMedical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Oberlander’s profile.

    Dr. Oberlander has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberlander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberlander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

