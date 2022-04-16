Dr. Eric Odessey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odessey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Odessey, MD
Dr. Eric Odessey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.
Kaiser Permanente Glenlake20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 677-6075
- 2 20 Glenlake Pkway Kaiser Perman Ctr, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 365-0966
- 3 3495 Piedmont Rd 9 Piedmont Ctr, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 365-0966
I definitely recommend Dr. Odessey. He listened what I wanted to achieve and added his option as to what I should avoid (which I appreciated). I think he did a great job. My TT scar is very light and not raised at all. My massage therapist said it was the best TT scar she has seen. I've also had a breast lift and lipo with him. I am writing this review because I was reluctant to used him until I found a few reviews on him. The reviews are important, at least to me. So, IMO you are in very good hands with Dr. Odessey.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Odessey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odessey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Odessey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odessey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odessey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odessey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.