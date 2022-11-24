Overview

Dr. Eric Ogden-Wolgemuth, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Ogden-Wolgemuth works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.