Dr. Eric Ogden-Wolgemuth, MD

Obesity Medicine
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Ogden-Wolgemuth, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ogden-Wolgemuth works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side
    215 E 85TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Sinusitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Childhood Immunization Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Such a wonderful doctor! Would highly recommend!
    — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Ogden-Wolgemuth, MD
    About Dr. Eric Ogden-Wolgemuth, MD

    Specialties
    • Obesity Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235159955
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|NY Hosp-Cornell U MC
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
