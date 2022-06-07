See All Otolaryngologists in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Eric R Oliver, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eric R Oliver, MD

Dr. Eric R Oliver, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Oliver works at Carilion Clinic Otolaryngology & Audiology in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oliver's Office Locations

    Carilion Children's Pediatric Otolaryngology & Audiology
    4348 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 769-0700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I had almost TOTALLY lost my hearing in my right ear in a matter of months. I was referred to Dr. Oliver and he determined through a CT scan that my third ear bone (Stapes) had become fixed and wasn't moving. The condition is called Otosclerosis. He operated and performed a stapedectomy and removed the stapes bone and replaced it with a micro prosthesis. HE CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER!!! My hearing is restored and I will forever be grateful for Dr. Oliver! Many THANKS to him and his staff!
    Janet G. — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Eric R Oliver, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700955127
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education

