Dr. Eric Olson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
- 1 3000 N Garfield St Ste 105, Midland, TX 79705 Directions (432) 620-0166
I would highly recommend Dr. Olson, he’s a great doctor and an even better person. He has treated me for almost ten years, there’s no way that I would be alive today without his patience with me, listening to how I was feeling, and dealing with major depression and bipolar issues. Life is so much better with his help, and I trust Dr. Olson without question. Sometimes his wife who is his receptionist can be rude, but please don’t let that stop your seeing this doctor!
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
