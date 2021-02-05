Dr. Eric Ordinario, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ordinario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Ordinario, DO is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, Floyd Medical Center, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Lake Butler Hospital.
Dr. Ordinario's Office Locations
Ackerman Urology10232 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 490-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
- Floyd Medical Center
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Lake Butler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Ordinario! He spent a lot of time with me, listened well and took notes and seemed to be concerned about the concerns I shared with him. He asked a lot of pressing questions, but through this very thorough process and a subsequent examination he was able to dispel an initial diagnosis which was made by my primary care physician. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Ordinario. He is also very professional and sensitive!
About Dr. Eric Ordinario, DO
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871545301
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ordinario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ordinario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ordinario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ordinario has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ordinario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordinario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordinario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordinario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordinario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.