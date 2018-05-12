Dr. Eric Orth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Orth, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Orth, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 S Landmark Ave Fl 1, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-5976
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orth?
I saw Dr. Orth and he was friendly and clearly listened. He explained my diagnosis and my options for treatment. I was impressed how well he explained the medications prescribed and their effects and what side effects to look for. I was very impressed with both him and his staff.
About Dr. Eric Orth, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255398202
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Med Peoria
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orth has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Orth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.