Overview of Dr. Eric Pachter, MD

Dr. Eric Pachter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pachter works at Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.