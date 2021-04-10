Dr. Eric Pachter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pachter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Pachter, MD
Dr. Eric Pachter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pachter works at
Dr. Pachter's Office Locations
-
1
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 402, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 704-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pachter?
Had surgery today at Memorial West. Dr. Was very knowledgeable and professional. Surgery went well.
About Dr. Eric Pachter, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922068436
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pachter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pachter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pachter works at
Dr. Pachter has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pachter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pachter speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pachter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pachter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.