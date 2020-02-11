Dr. Eric Packwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Packwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Packwood, MD
Dr. Eric Packwood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Packwood's Office Locations
Pediatric Eye Specialists321 S Henderson St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 529-9949
Specialeyes Optical LLC105 River Oaks Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 529-9949
Ameripath Pat 501a Corporation2001 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-4777
Cook Children's Medical Center801 7th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 885-4499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Packwood, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1366414773
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packwood has seen patients for Exotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Packwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Packwood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packwood.
