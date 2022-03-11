Overview of Dr. Eric Palfreyman, MD

Dr. Eric Palfreyman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Palfreyman works at Idaho Arthritis Center - Caldwell in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.