Dr. Eric Palfreyman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Palfreyman, MD
Dr. Eric Palfreyman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Palfreyman's Office Locations
Idaho Arthritis Center - Caldwell1818 S 10th Ave Ste 120, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7294
Meridian3277 E Louise Dr Ste 350, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7296Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palfreyman is very studious, asks many questions, listens patiently, examines thoroughly, explains things in such a clear and concise way. He cares about his patients and did not recommend unnecessary tests or medications. He really is there for you as the patient. I left his office knowing that my concerns were important and that the treatment plan was the best course of action available for me.
About Dr. Eric Palfreyman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356504690
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
