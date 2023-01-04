See All Dermatologists in Lynchburg, VA
Dr. Eric Parlette, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Parlette, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Dr. Parlette works at Dermatology Consultants, Inc. in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Narrows, VA and Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants, Inc.
    1330 Oak Ln Ste 101, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 847-6132
  2. 2
    Narrows
    2829 Virginia Ave, Narrows, VA 24124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-3376
  3. 3
    Blacksburg Office
    3706 S Main St Ste B, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 04, 2023
    Jan 04, 2023
My mother (86 years old) saw Dr. Parlette and I was able to stay with her during the procedure. He was incredibly compassionate with her. Spoke loudly so she could understand and explained every step as he went so she stayed "in the loop". His passion for his work was very evident and his positivity really put us both at ease. Dr. Parlette truly loves his job a d cares about his patients. He could tell I was very curious as to the process and asked if I wanted to watch. That was a fantastic experience. Again, he took his time to explain the what and why of his actions. My mother healed beautifully and there was no scarring or any trace of where he had worked. I highly recommend Dr. Parlette for his skill, professionalism and passion.
    Kay Watson — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Eric Parlette, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386624567
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
