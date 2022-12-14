Overview of Dr. Eric Parsons, MD

Dr. Eric Parsons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH.



Dr. Parsons works at Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.