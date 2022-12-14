See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mentor, OH
Dr. Eric Parsons, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Parsons, MD

Dr. Eric Parsons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. 

Dr. Parsons works at Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parsons' Office Locations

    Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc
    9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 352-1711
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc
    36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 942-1050

Hospital Affiliations
  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Drainage
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I am in the process of completing therapy on my right shoulder after rotator cuff repair by Dr. Parsons. Although the outcome was grim with two of the 4 muscle ligaments completely detached, the repair which included reattachment of the ligaments, has been amazing. Although my muscles are not at full strength yet, the repair has been a tremendous success already. Previously, Dr. Parsons previously repaired my left shoulder, with excellent results. It was damaged similarly, and the prospects were not good. Now it is as good if not better than before the injury. Both surgeries were done arthroscopically with very small incisions which healed quickly and very little pain. I followed his directions to the letter during recovery and both outcomes have been excellent. Dr Parsons is a terrific surgeon, and I would highly recommend him to anyone with shoulder issues.
    About Dr. Eric Parsons, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063548683
