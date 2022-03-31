Overview

Dr. Eric Paul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Paul works at Surgical Clinic Central AR in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.