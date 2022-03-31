Dr. Eric Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Paul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Paul works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Clinic Of Central AR9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-9080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Center-little Rock9601 Baptist Health Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8478
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
After 6 months of regular office visits, I had surgery with Dr. Paul on March 15th. From my initial visit, my visits with Kelly APRN and my surgery everything has been pleasant and has run like clockwork. I highly recommend this surgeon and facility. Special thanks to Brandy and Tiffany for answering my endless barrage of questions and for making sure everything ran smoothly. My only regret is that I didn't do this sooner.
About Dr. Eric Paul, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1710037353
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.