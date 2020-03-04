Dr. Eric Pearlstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pearlstein, MD
Dr. Eric Pearlstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Eric S. Pearlstein M.d. PC430 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 680-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I found Dr. Pearlstein to be a very thorough and caring doctor. He spent a significant amount of time with me during my first visit this week. He came highly recommended.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pearlstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlstein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlstein.
