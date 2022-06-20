See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Eric Peck, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Peck, MD

Dr. Eric Peck, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Peck works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Peck's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste A100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-8538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Adenopathy Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    About Dr. Eric Peck, MD

    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peck works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Peck’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

