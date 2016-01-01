Dr. Eric Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Perez, MD
Dr. Eric Perez, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL.
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group - McHenry County Orthopedics420 N Il Route 31 Ste 2, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Directions (815) 356-5200
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 201, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 356-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
About Dr. Eric Perez, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1972918142
