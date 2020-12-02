Dr. Eric Peters, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Peters, DPM
Overview of Dr. Eric Peters, DPM
Dr. Eric Peters, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
Eric Peters, D.P.M., PC, DABPS171 E Post Rd Ste 210-211, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 285-4444Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very accommodating and patient and thorough. Bedside manner was excellent. One stop shopping with exam, x-rays, and medical equipmentfor the ambulatory challenged! I would recommend this seasoned clinician.
About Dr. Eric Peters, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134100399
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- State University of New York
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
