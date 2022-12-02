Overview of Dr. Eric Peterson, MD

Dr. Eric Peterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Peterson works at Hca Houston Healthcare West in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.