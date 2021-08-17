Dr. Eric Pickrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pickrell, MD
Dr. Eric Pickrell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital and Union Hospital.
Bone & Joint Center1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 232-6646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
He is a caring person
About Dr. Eric Pickrell, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Pickrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.