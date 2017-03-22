Dr. Eric Pifel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pifel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pifel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Pifel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Orthopedic Surgeons of Wisconsin Sc3077 N Mayfair Rd Ste 305, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 384-6700
Aurora Spine Surgery2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 102, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 325-4320
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus10101 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
THE ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF WISCONSIN, Brookfield, WI9969 S 27th St Ste 1100, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had an unsuccessful surgery to fix a hip impingement. After exhausting all options it was decided I needed a second surgery. I decided to look for one of the best, someone who mostly worked with hips. Through extensive research I found Dr. Pifel. I am about 1 year post-op & couldn't be happier with my outcome. Dr. Pifel is a great guy who just happens to be an amazing surgeon. He was very upfront & truthful about my condition & I respect him for that. I highly recommend him as a hip surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760592448
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Pifel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pifel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pifel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pifel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pifel.
