Dr. Eric Pifel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Pifel, MD

Dr. Eric Pifel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Pifel works at Orthopedic Institute Of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pifel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgeons of Wisconsin Sc
    3077 N Mayfair Rd Ste 305, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 384-6700
  2. 2
    Aurora Spine Surgery
    2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 102, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 325-4320
  3. 3
    Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
    10101 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 384-6700
  4. 4
    THE ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF WISCONSIN, Brookfield, WI
    9969 S 27th St Ste 1100, Franklin, WI 53132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 384-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 22, 2017
    I had an unsuccessful surgery to fix a hip impingement. After exhausting all options it was decided I needed a second surgery. I decided to look for one of the best, someone who mostly worked with hips. Through extensive research I found Dr. Pifel. I am about 1 year post-op & couldn't be happier with my outcome. Dr. Pifel is a great guy who just happens to be an amazing surgeon. He was very upfront & truthful about my condition & I respect him for that. I highly recommend him as a hip surgeon.
    Kate in West Bend, WI — Mar 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Pifel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760592448
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Pifel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pifel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pifel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pifel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pifel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pifel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pifel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pifel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

