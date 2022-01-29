Dr. Eric Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pitts, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Pitts, MD is a Dermatologist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Dr. Pitts works at
Locations
Midwest Dermatology1224 Graham Rd Ste 1108, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 837-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pitts was professional and courteous with my daughter, wrote her a prescription to treat her skin infection, and referred us to a general surgeon to remove her abcess. I can see why Dr. Pitts gets so many positive reviews!
About Dr. Eric Pitts, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831234665
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitts has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.