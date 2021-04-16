Dr. Eric Plumley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plumley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Plumley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Eric Plumley, DPM
Dr. Eric Plumley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Middletown, OH.
Dr. Plumley's Office Locations
Eric J Plumley DPM3913 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044 Directions (513) 783-4771
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Plumley was very professional yet easy to talk with. He explained the procedure well. He has many years of experience and has extremely good bedside manors. He goes out of his way to minimize any pain during the procedure which I really appreciated. His staff was also extremely friendly and helpful. Would highly recommend Dr. Plumley!
About Dr. Eric Plumley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1346236692
Education & Certifications
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Plumley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plumley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Plumley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
