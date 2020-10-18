Dr. Eric Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pollack, MD
Dr. Eric Pollack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Capital Digestive Care - Bethesda10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 404, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 737-0085
Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 737-0085
Sports & Spinal Therapy2021 K St NW Ste 500, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (301) 736-7611
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Last month Dr Pollack performed the colonoscopy for me. Every thing went perfectly.
About Dr. Eric Pollack, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- New York University School Of Med
- Columbia P&amp;S Presby Hospital
- Columbia P&S Presby Hospital|Columbia P&S-Presby Hosp
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
