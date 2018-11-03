See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Franklin, TN
Dr. Eric Potter, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Potter, MD

Dr. Eric Potter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Dr. Potter works at Sanctuary Functional Medicine in Franklin, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Potter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sanctuary Functional Medicine
    120 Holiday Ct Ste 2, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 721-2001
  2. 2
    Sanctuary Medical Care and Consulting
    7105 Crossroads Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 714-0002

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Neurotransmitter Testing  Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2018
    I have been fumbling around for 5 years trying to resolve some frustrating health issues. I've seen a few natural minded doctors but they were of little help. I began a treatment program with Dr. Potter and his team at Sanctuary Functional Medicine two months ago and I feel hopeful for the first time in years! Their approach is incredibly comprehensive and I feel that I'm finally receiving the type of competent care that I've needed all along. I highly recommend Dr. Potter and his practice!
    Nashville, TN — Nov 03, 2018
    About Dr. Eric Potter, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee Bowld Hospital
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.