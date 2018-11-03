Dr. Eric Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Eric Potter, MD
Dr. Eric Potter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Dr. Potter works at
Dr. Potter's Office Locations
-
1
Sanctuary Functional Medicine120 Holiday Ct Ste 2, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 721-2001
-
2
Sanctuary Medical Care and Consulting7105 Crossroads Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 714-0002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Potter?
I have been fumbling around for 5 years trying to resolve some frustrating health issues. I've seen a few natural minded doctors but they were of little help. I began a treatment program with Dr. Potter and his team at Sanctuary Functional Medicine two months ago and I feel hopeful for the first time in years! Their approach is incredibly comprehensive and I feel that I'm finally receiving the type of competent care that I've needed all along. I highly recommend Dr. Potter and his practice!
About Dr. Eric Potter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730180423
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Bowld Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter works at
Dr. Potter speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.