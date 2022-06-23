Overview of Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD

Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Poulsen works at Insight Vision Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Astigmatism and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.