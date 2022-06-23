Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD
Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.
Dr. Poulsen works at
Dr. Poulsen's Office Locations
-
1
Insight Vision Center1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poulsen?
I had a really great experience. The staff was helpful, the appointments were scheduled quickly and the outcome was greater than expected! I had PRK surgery and my eyes are almost completely 20/20 vision only 2 months out (it can take up to 3 to know where my eyesight is). I am very please with Dr. Poulsen's demeaner and skills. They were very straightforward about expectations and I am thrilled with the end result!
About Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hmong
- Male
- 1003819301
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center|Duke University Med Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- University Of Ca School Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
- Valley Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poulsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poulsen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poulsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poulsen works at
Dr. Poulsen has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Astigmatism and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poulsen speaks Hmong.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.