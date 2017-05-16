Overview of Dr. Eric Powers, MD

Dr. Eric Powers, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Powers works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.