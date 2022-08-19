Dr. Eric Pressman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pressman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pressman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Pressman, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pressman works at
Locations
Cardiology Center of Englewood601 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 274-4051Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pressman looked in on my husband while he was in the hospital. He was direct and to the point. I found that refreshing. Dr Pressman will continue to see my husband in the office, and feel confident in his care.
About Dr. Eric Pressman, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891725735
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Medical Center
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pressman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pressman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pressman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pressman has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pressman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pressman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pressman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pressman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pressman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.