Overview of Dr. Eric Price, MD

Dr. Eric Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Price works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.