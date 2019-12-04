Dr. Eric Purdom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Purdom, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Purdom, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and Clay County Medical Center.
Dr. Purdom works at
Locations
1
Inspire ENT And Pulmonology4201 Anderson Ave Ste C, Manhattan, KS 66503 Directions (785) 539-3504
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Clay County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Purdom is a truly kind and compassionate person. He and his office staff managed to make a warm comfortable environment - in an ever-increasing sterile Healthcare field.
About Dr. Eric Purdom, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053398339
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purdom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purdom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.