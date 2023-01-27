Overview of Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD

Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Putnoi works at Putnoi Eye Care PC in Waltham, MA with other offices in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.