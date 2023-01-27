See All Ophthalmologists in Waltham, MA
Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD

Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Dr. Putnoi works at Putnoi Eye Care PC in Waltham, MA with other offices in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Putnoi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Putnoi Eye Care PC
    20 Hope Ave Ste 212, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 586-0256
  2. 2
    Putnoi Eye Care - Wellesley
    1 Washington St Ste 403, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 586-0256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
Stye
Chalazion
Dry Eyes

Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 27, 2023
    With Dr Putnoi I had great confidence and results. I was not an easy case either. I can see again. I can’t believe it. Omg go here. ….
    L Hirsh — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538150487
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Med Center
    Internship
    • Newton Wellesley Hospital
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putnoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Putnoi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Putnoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Putnoi has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putnoi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Putnoi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putnoi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putnoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putnoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

