Dr. Raimo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Raimo, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Raimo, MD
Dr. Eric Raimo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Dr. Raimo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raimo's Office Locations
-
1
Eric B. Raimo MD A Professional Medical Corp.4147 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116 Directions (619) 281-1932
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raimo?
Dr Raimo has been my doctor for well over 15 years. Of all the doctors I have seen he is by far, the one I trust the most. He includes me in all of the decision making for my best health and has helped me through some very difficult times. I feel blessed to know I am a patient of a doctor as knowledgeable as Dr. Raimo.
About Dr. Eric Raimo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568429389
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raimo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raimo works at
Dr. Raimo speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Raimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.