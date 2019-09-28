Overview

Dr. Eric Reeves, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Reeves works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Aortic Valve Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.