Overview of Dr. Eric Requa, DO

Dr. Eric Requa, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Requa works at Virtua Sports Medicine - Marlton in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Medford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.