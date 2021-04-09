Dr. Eric Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Richards, MD
Dr. Eric Richards, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists1550 S Potomac St Ste 270, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 764-6065
- Swedish Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Dr. Richards is an exceptional physician who may have saved my husbands life. My husband was diagnosed with a rare bacterial infection and if it wasn’t for Dr. Richards exceptional care and commitment to find the cause, his infection likely would have spread to other vital organs. Dr. Richards has always taken the time to carefully review all of the test results with us and answer all of our questions. He’s smart, kind, super responsive and we will always be grateful to him that he is leading the team to regain my husbands health.
- Oregon Health &amp; Science University Program
- Oregon Health andamp; Science University
- Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University
- Georgetown University
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
