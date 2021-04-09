See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Aurora, CO
Dr. Eric Richards, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eric Richards, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Richards, MD

Dr. Eric Richards, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Richards works at Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Richards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists
    1550 S Potomac St Ste 270, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Valley Fever
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Valley Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?

    Apr 09, 2021
    Dr. Richards is an exceptional physician who may have saved my husbands life. My husband was diagnosed with a rare bacterial infection and if it wasn’t for Dr. Richards exceptional care and commitment to find the cause, his infection likely would have spread to other vital organs. Dr. Richards has always taken the time to carefully review all of the test results with us and answer all of our questions. He’s smart, kind, super responsive and we will always be grateful to him that he is leading the team to regain my husbands health.
    Mary Middelburg — Apr 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Richards, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Richards, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richards to family and friends

    Dr. Richards' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richards

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Richards, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Richards, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831342096
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oregon Health andamp; Science University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oregon Health &amp;amp;amp; Science University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards works at Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Richards’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Richards, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.