Dr. Eric Ring, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
While in Birmingham, Dr. Ring treated my daughter for Ewing Sarcoma. The care that he showed to both her and our family was priceless. He spent equal time treating her cancer as well as the emotional side effects that came with it. I could not possibly recommend him more. I wish there were more than 5-Stars to give. Our only regret is that he moved, and we weren't able to follow him. Thank you again for all that you have done for us!
- Pediatrics
- English
- Male
- 1790070126
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Ring has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ring using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ring works at
