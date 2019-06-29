See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Eric Ritchie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Ritchie, MD

Dr. Eric Ritchie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Ritchie works at Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ritchie's Office Locations

    Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists
    18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 481-1700
    Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists
    110 E Bandera Rd, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 481-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Broken Arm
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 29, 2019
    My son had a fractured elbow. Dr. Ritchie was amazing from the office visit, to going out of his way to get the surgery scheduled and performing the surgery. He gave us parents the explanation and attention that we needed when you have an injured child. Thank you Dr. Ritchie!!
    San Antonio — Jun 29, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Ritchie, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972535169
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas
    Internship
    • Wright Patterson Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Ritchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ritchie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritchie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritchie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

