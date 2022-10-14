See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Allentown, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Rittenhouse, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Rittenhouse, MD

Dr. Eric Rittenhouse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rittenhouse works at Lehigh Valley Women's Medical Specialties PC in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rittenhouse's Office Locations

    Lehigh Valley Women's Medical Specialties PC
    1275 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 820-5703
    Main Office
    440 S 15th St, Allentown, PA 18102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 437-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Disuse Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Eric Rittenhouse is the best OB/GYN I've ever had in my entire life. I've been in horrible pain for years & was never taken seriously. He took me seriously & was extremely compassionate. I had a Laparoscopy done by him & he found stage 3 of 4 Endometriosis. He also checked me for Interstitial Cystitis which I was also diagnosed with. I've had pelvic exams & have expressed how much pain I was in since 16 years of age. I'm now almost 40 & finally found out what's wrong with me. I'd encourage anyone reading this to seek out second opinions until they find a Dr. that cares enough to believe you, listen compassionately, & search for & identify the problem & solution so you can lead a better life sooner.
    Bethany — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Rittenhouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376520593
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Residency
    Internship
    • York Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Mennonite College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Rittenhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rittenhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rittenhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rittenhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rittenhouse works at Lehigh Valley Women's Medical Specialties PC in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rittenhouse’s profile.

    Dr. Rittenhouse has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rittenhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rittenhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rittenhouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rittenhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rittenhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

